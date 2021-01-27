Day Trading Guide for January 27, 2021

Content creators mean business
₹1462 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1436
1475
|
1490
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,450 levels
₹1322 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1311
1300
1335
|
1347
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹1,335
₹207 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
205
202
210
|
213
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC declines below ₹205 levels
₹91 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
89
87
93
|
96
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock gains above ₹93 levels
₹1939 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1920
1900
1960
|
1980
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,900 levels
₹280 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
275
270
285
|
290
The stock tests a key support at current levels. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹285
₹3290 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3270
3240
3310
|
3330
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS falls below ₹3,270 levels
14254 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14200
14150
14300
|
14360
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 14,300 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
