Day Trading Guide for January 27, 2021

January 27, 2021

₹1462 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1436

1475

1490

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,450 levels

₹1322 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1311

1300

1335

1347

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹1,335

₹207 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

205

202

210

213

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC declines below ₹205 levels

₹91 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

89

87

93

96

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock gains above ₹93 levels

₹1939 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1920

1900

1960

1980

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,900 levels

₹280 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

275

270

285

290

The stock tests a key support at current levels. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹285

₹3290 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3270

3240

3310

3330

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS falls below ₹3,270 levels

14254 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14200

14150

14300

14360

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 14,300 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

