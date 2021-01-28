Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 28, 2021

| Updated on January 27, 2021 Published on January 28, 2021

₹1409 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1395

1380

1427

1445

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,427 levels

₹1301 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1290

1280

1313

1325

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys fails to move beyond ₹1,313

₹210 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

207

204

213

216

Go long with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹207 levels

₹89 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

87

85

91

93

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹87 levels

₹1895 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1880

1860

1910

1930

Fresh short positions can be initiated if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹1,910 levels

₹275 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

270

264

280

285

Make use of intraday rallies to go short while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹280 levels

₹3264 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3240

3215

3285

3310

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹3,240 levels

13981 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

13930

13870

14045

14100

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses down from 14,045 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

