Day Trading Guide for January 28, 2021

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
₹1409 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1395
1380
1427
|
1445
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,427 levels
₹1301 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1290
1280
1313
|
1325
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys fails to move beyond ₹1,313
₹210 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
207
204
213
|
216
Go long with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹207 levels
₹89 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
87
85
91
|
93
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹87 levels
₹1895 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1880
1860
1910
|
1930
Fresh short positions can be initiated if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹1,910 levels
₹275 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
270
264
280
|
285
Make use of intraday rallies to go short while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹280 levels
₹3264 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3240
3215
3285
|
3310
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹3,240 levels
13981 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
13930
13870
14045
|
14100
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses down from 14,045 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Tara was a curious little girl who loved to ask questions.She lived with her parents and her grandmother — ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...