Day Trading Guide for January 29, 2021

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
₹1370 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1355
1342
1383
|
1395
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,383 levels
₹1276 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1262
1250
1288
|
1300
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,288 levels
₹206 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
204
201
209
|
212
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹209 levels
₹90 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
88
86
93
|
95
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹88 levels
₹1876 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1860
1845
1890
|
1910
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock gains above ₹1,890 levels
₹282 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
277
272
286
|
291
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹277 levels
₹3199 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3180
3155
3220
|
3240
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹3,220 levels
13813 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
13755
13700
13870
|
13935
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 13,870 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
₹1370 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1355134213831395 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals at current ...
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
As one of rock history’s most admired albums turns 50 this year, a look at the stories that built Led Zeppelin ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...