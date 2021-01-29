Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 29, 2021

| Updated on January 28, 2021 Published on January 29, 2021

₹1370 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1355

1342

1383

1395

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,383 levels

₹1276 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1262

1250

1288

1300

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,288 levels

₹206 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

204

201

209

212

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹209 levels

₹90 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

88

86

93

95

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹88 levels

₹1876 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1860

1845

1890

1910

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock gains above ₹1,890 levels

₹282 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

277

272

286

291

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹277 levels

₹3199 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3180

3155

3220

3240

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹3,220 levels

13813 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

13755

13700

13870

13935

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 13,870 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

stock market
