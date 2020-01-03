Day Trading Guide for January 3, 2020

Ghosn gone from Japan, will bare all from Lebanon
Houdini act of former Renault-Nissan Chairman leaves the world gasping, and Japan embarrassed
₹1286 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1270
1255
1300
|
1315
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,270 levels
₹734 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
728
722
740
|
746
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹740 levels
₹239 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
237
235
242
|
245
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹237 levels
₹128 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
125
122
130
|
133
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹125 levels
₹1535 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1520
1505
1550
|
1565
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,520 levels
₹339 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
334
328
347
|
355
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹334 levels
₹2157 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2140
2120
2180
|
2200
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of TCS falls below ₹2,140 levels
12339 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12290
12240
12390
|
12440
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 12,290 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
