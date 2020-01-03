Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 3, 2020

| Updated on January 02, 2020 Published on January 03, 2020

₹1286 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1270

1255

1300

1315

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,270 levels

₹734 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

728

722

740

746

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹740 levels

₹239 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

237

235

242

245

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹237 levels

₹128 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

125

122

130

133

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹125 levels

₹1535 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1520

1505

1550

1565

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,520 levels

₹339 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

334

328

347

355

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹334 levels

₹2157 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2140

2120

2180

2200

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of TCS falls below ₹2,140 levels

12339 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12290

12240

12390

12440

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 12,290 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

