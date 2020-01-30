Day Trading Guide for January 30, 2019

The CloudWalker smart screen: Taking good ol’ television on a forward march
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1235 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1210
1200
1240
1250
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,240 levels
₹790 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
768
760
800
816
The stock is hovering around the resistance at ₹800; hence, buy with tight stop-loss only if the stock rises above it.
₹237 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
235
230
239
242
Despite yesterday's recovery, the trend remains bearish. Initiate fresh short position with stop-loss at ₹240
₹118 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
114
112
119
122
ONGC is expected to recover from current levels. Initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹116
₹1480 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1455
1440
1485
1500
Stock price remains below the critical level of ₹1,500. So, sell the stock on rallies with stop-loss at ₹1,510
₹316 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
310
304
320
327
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹320 levels
₹2154 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2165
2150
2205
2225
Bears seems to gain momentum; but initiate short positions with tight stop-loss only if price slips below ₹2,150
12121 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12100
12050
12200
12250
Initiate fresh short position with tight stop-loss as the index continues to face downward pressure
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
