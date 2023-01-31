₹1614 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1575
1645
1670
Go long now and at 1605. Keep the stop-loss at 1595
₹1539 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1530
1520
1545
1560
Go long above 1545. Stop-loss can be kept at 1540
₹345 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
341
338
347
350
Go long on dips at 342. Keep the stop-loss at 339
₹145 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
142
140
147
150
Go short on a rise at 146 with a stop-loss at 148
₹2351 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2340
2300
2380
2400
Wait for a rise. Short at 2375 with a stop-loss at 2390
₹538 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
535
525
555
570
Go long above 555. Stop-loss can be kept at 550
₹3435 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3400
3380
3460
3485
Wait for dips. Go long at 3405. Keep the stop-loss at 3390
17742 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17630
17550
17820
17900
Go long on a break above 17820 with a stop-loss at 17790
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.