₹1614 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1575

1645

1670

Go long now and at 1605. Keep the stop-loss at 1595

₹1539 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1530

1520

1545

1560

Go long above 1545. Stop-loss can be kept at 1540

₹345 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

341

338

347

350

Go long on dips at 342. Keep the stop-loss at 339

₹145 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

142

140

147

150

Go short on a rise at 146 with a stop-loss at 148

₹2351 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2340

2300

2380

2400

Wait for a rise. Short at 2375 with a stop-loss at 2390

₹538 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

535

525

555

570

Go long above 555. Stop-loss can be kept at 550

₹3435 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3400

3380

3460

3485

Wait for dips. Go long at 3405. Keep the stop-loss at 3390

17742 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17630

17550

17820

17900

Go long on a break above 17820 with a stop-loss at 17790

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

