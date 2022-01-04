Day Trading Guide for January 4, 2021

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
₹1520 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1495
1480
1550
|
1575
Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 1505. Keep the stop-loss at 1485
₹1899 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1875
1840
1920
|
1970
Wait for dips and initiate fresh long positions at 1880. Stop-loss can be placed at 1855
₹219 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
215
212
221
|
226
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 221. Keep the stop-loss at 218
₹143 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
140
137
146
|
150
Short-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips at 141. Stop-loss can be kept at 138
₹2408 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2360
2320
2420
|
2450
Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 2440 if the stock reverses lower from 2420.
₹472 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
469
465
473
|
477
Initiate fresh short positions if the stock breaks below 469. Stop-loss can be placed at 471
₹3815 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3790
3730
3830
|
3860
Upmove is losing strength. Go short with a stop-loss at 3805 if the stock breaks below 3790.
17692 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17630
17450
17760
|
18000
Near-term outlook is bullish. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 17,580
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
