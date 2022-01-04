Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 4, 2021

| Updated on January 03, 2022

₹1520 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1495

1480

1550

1575

Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 1505. Keep the stop-loss at 1485

₹1899 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1875

1840

1920

1970

Wait for dips and initiate fresh long positions at 1880. Stop-loss can be placed at 1855

₹219 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

215

212

221

226

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 221. Keep the stop-loss at 218

₹143 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

140

137

146

150

Short-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips at 141. Stop-loss can be kept at 138

₹2408 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2360

2320

2420

2450

Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 2440 if the stock reverses lower from 2420.

₹472 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

469

465

473

477

Initiate fresh short positions if the stock breaks below 469. Stop-loss can be placed at 471

₹3815 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3790

3730

3830

3860

Upmove is losing strength. Go short with a stop-loss at 3805 if the stock breaks below 3790.

17692 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17630

17450

17760

18000

Near-term outlook is bullish. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 17,580

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on January 04, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stocks and shares
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.