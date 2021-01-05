Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 5, 2020

| Updated on January 04, 2021 Published on January 05, 2021

₹1416 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1402

1385

1428

1440

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,402 levels

₹1288 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1275

1262

1300

1315

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,275

₹213 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

210

207

216

219

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves above ₹216

₹96 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

94

91

99

102

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹94 levels

₹1990 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1970

1950

2010

2030

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹2010

₹281 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

275

270

285

290

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹275 levels

₹3039 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3020

3000

3060

3080

Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of TCS. Buy on declines with a stiff stop-loss at ₹3,020 levels

14173 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14100

14000

14225

14280

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 14,100 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

