Day Trading Guide for January 5, 2020

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
₹1416 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1402
1385
1428
|
1440
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,402 levels
₹1288 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1275
1262
1300
|
1315
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,275
₹213 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
210
207
216
|
219
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves above ₹216
₹96 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
94
91
99
|
102
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹94 levels
₹1990 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1970
1950
2010
|
2030
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹2010
₹281 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
275
270
285
|
290
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹275 levels
₹3039 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3020
3000
3060
|
3080
Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of TCS. Buy on declines with a stiff stop-loss at ₹3,020 levels
14173 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14100
14000
14225
|
14280
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 14,100 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
