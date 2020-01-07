Day Trading Guide for January 7, 2020

Sigma fp: A compact full-frame camera for the pros
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1241 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1240
1230
1255
|
1270
The stock is witnessing a downward pressure; but initiate fresh shorts only below ₹1,240 with a tight stop-loss
₹738 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
728
722
740
|
746
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rebounds up from ₹730 levels
₹235 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
237
235
242
|
245
Stock price is hovering around a crucial support. Initiate fresh long position with a tight stop-loss
₹126 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
125
122
130
|
133
Stock seem to have resumed its downtrend; but short the stock only if price slips below ₹124 with a stiff stop-loss
₹1501 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1488
1510
|
1528
Near-term outlook turns bearish as price had registered lower lows. Sell the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,520
₹319 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
316
310
325
|
328
Stock tumbled below a critical support and so, one can initiate short positions on rallies with stop-loss at ₹330
₹2200 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2190
2180
2218
|
2236
TCS withstands broader selling pressure and hence, one can buy the stock at current levels with stop-loss at ₹2,185
12040 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12000
11965
12100
|
12130
Buy Nifty futures if it falls to 12,000 as it might see short covering following the huge fall. Place stop-loss at 11,965
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
