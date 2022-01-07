Day Trading Guide for January 7, 2022

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
₹1540 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1525
1500
1555
|
1570
Consider buying the stock if it rebounds from the support at 1525. Place stop-loss at 1500.
₹1818 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1800
1765
1830
|
1875
Short the stock with stop-loss at 1830 if the price breaks below the support at 1800.
₹219 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
215
212
221
|
226
Stock is charting a sideways trend. Stay away until a clear direction emerges.
₹151 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
146
144
153
|
158
Hovering around resistance at 150. Go long on a decisive break of this level; stop-loss at 146.
₹2416 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2400
2370
2475
|
2500
Trading near support at 2400. Initiate short if it dips below 2400 and place stop-loss at 2450.
₹492 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
485
477
500
|
510
The stock is likely to extend the rally to 500. Hence, consider fresh buys with stop-loss at 485.
₹3807 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3750
3700
3840
|
3950
Buy if the stock moves above Thursday's high of 3832. Keep stop-loss at 3790.
17795 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17700
17630
17830
|
17950
Bounced off the support at 17,700 yesterday. Yet, buy if only it rallies above 17,800. Stop-loss at 17,750.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
