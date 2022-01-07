Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 7, 2022

| Updated on January 06, 2022

₹1540 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1525

1500

1555

1570

Consider buying the stock if it rebounds from the support at 1525. Place stop-loss at 1500.

₹1818 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1800

1765

1830

1875

Short the stock with stop-loss at 1830 if the price breaks below the support at 1800.

₹219 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

215

212

221

226

Stock is charting a sideways trend. Stay away until a clear direction emerges.

₹151 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

146

144

153

158

Hovering around resistance at 150. Go long on a decisive break of this level; stop-loss at 146.

₹2416 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2400

2370

2475

2500

Trading near support at 2400. Initiate short if it dips below 2400 and place stop-loss at 2450.

₹492 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

485

477

500

510

The stock is likely to extend the rally to 500. Hence, consider fresh buys with stop-loss at 485.

₹3807 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3750

3700

3840

3950

Buy if the stock moves above Thursday's high of 3832. Keep stop-loss at 3790.

17795 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17700

17630

17830

17950

Bounced off the support at 17,700 yesterday. Yet, buy if only it rallies above 17,800. Stop-loss at 17,750.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on January 07, 2022

