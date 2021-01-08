Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 8, 2021

| Updated on January 07, 2021 Published on January 08, 2021

₹1416 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1385

1429

1445

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,400

₹1261 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1250

1235

1275

1287

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,275

₹202 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

199

196

205

208

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹205 levels

₹97 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

94

92

99

101

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹94 levels

₹1911 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1895

1880

1925

1945

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,895 levels

₹287 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

284

280

295

300

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI declines below ₹284 levels

₹3050 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3030

3010

3075

3100

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the sock of TCS advances above ₹3,075

14191 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14130

14070

14250

14300

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 14,250 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

