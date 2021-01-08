Day Trading Guide for January 8, 2021

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
₹1416 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1400
1385
1429
|
1445
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,400
₹1261 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1250
1235
1275
|
1287
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,275
₹202 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
199
196
205
|
208
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹205 levels
₹97 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
94
92
99
|
101
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹94 levels
₹1911 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1895
1880
1925
|
1945
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,895 levels
₹287 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
284
280
295
|
300
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI declines below ₹284 levels
₹3050 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3030
3010
3075
|
3100
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the sock of TCS advances above ₹3,075
14191 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14130
14070
14250
|
14300
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 14,250 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am contemplating taking early retirement now at 53 years of age. I will be drawing regular pension ₹38,000.
Investors can re-enter after there is more clarity on demand sustainability
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Food cropped up as a leitmotif in Irrfan Khan’s films. On his birth anniversary today, a fan recalls some ...
A vehicle owner queues up for a colour-coded sticker — and wonders why he has to do so in Covid-19 times
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...