Day Trading Guide for July 1, 2020

₹1065 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1050

1035

1078

1090

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1050 levels

₹735 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

724

715

744

755

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹724 levels

₹194 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

191

187

198

201

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹191 levels

₹81 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

79

76

84

87

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC declines below ₹79 levels

₹1703 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1690

1670

1720

1735

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹1,720 levels

₹178 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

173

165

183

190

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹183 levels

₹2082 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2060

2040

2105

2125

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹2,105 levels

10240 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10185

10120

10300

10360

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rallies above 10,300 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

