Day Trading Guide for July 1, 2020

Robots on board solar stations
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
₹1065 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1050
1035
1078
|
1090
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1050 levels
₹735 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
724
715
744
|
755
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹724 levels
₹194 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
191
187
198
|
201
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹191 levels
₹81 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
79
76
84
|
87
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC declines below ₹79 levels
₹1703 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1690
1670
1720
|
1735
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹1,720 levels
₹178 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
173
165
183
|
190
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹183 levels
₹2082 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2060
2040
2105
|
2125
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹2,105 levels
10240 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10185
10120
10300
|
10360
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rallies above 10,300 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Talbros Automotive Components at current levels.
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...