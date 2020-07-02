Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 02, 2020

₹1085 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1070

1055

1100

1115

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,100 levels

₹732 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

724

715

742

750

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹742 levels

₹202 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

200

197

205

208

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹200 levels

₹80 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

78

75

83

86

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹83 levels

₹1737 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1720

1700

1750

1770

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,720 levels

₹184 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

177

172

190

196

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹177 levels

₹2092 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2070

2050

2115

2135

The stock tests a key resistance. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹2,115 levels

10408 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10360

10300

10470

10530

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 10,360 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

