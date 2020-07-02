Day Trading Guide for July 02, 2020

Unlocking the hidden entrepreneur within homemakers
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
₹1085 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1070
1055
1100
|
1115
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,100 levels
₹732 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
724
715
742
|
750
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹742 levels
₹202 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
200
197
205
|
208
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹200 levels
₹80 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
78
75
83
|
86
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹83 levels
₹1737 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1720
1700
1750
|
1770
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,720 levels
₹184 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
177
172
190
|
196
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹177 levels
₹2092 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2070
2050
2115
|
2135
The stock tests a key resistance. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹2,115 levels
10408 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10360
10300
10470
|
10530
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 10,360 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
Online videos make learning easier. Can the next big YouTube trend be used in the world of work?
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...