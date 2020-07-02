Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 03, 2020

| Updated on July 02, 2020 Published on July 02, 2020

₹1089 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1077

1062

1106

1120

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,106 levels

₹756 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

745

732

765

785

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock Infosys. Make use of intra-day dips to buy with a fixed stop-loss

₹206 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

203

200

209

213

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹203 levels

₹81 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

78

75

84

87

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹78 levels

₹1760 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1745

1730

1775

1790

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,745 levels

₹185 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

179

174

190

196

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock gains above ₹190 levels

₹2158 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2135

2110

2180

2200

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of TCS with fixed stop-loss at ₹2,135 levels

10539 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10490

10440

10590

10650

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 10,490 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 02, 2020
