Day Trading Guide for July 03, 2020

Getting employees to think out of the box
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
₹1089 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1077
1062
1106
|
1120
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,106 levels
₹756 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
745
732
765
|
785
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock Infosys. Make use of intra-day dips to buy with a fixed stop-loss
₹206 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
203
200
209
|
213
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹203 levels
₹81 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
78
75
84
|
87
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹78 levels
₹1760 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1745
1730
1775
|
1790
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,745 levels
₹185 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
179
174
190
|
196
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock gains above ₹190 levels
₹2158 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2135
2110
2180
|
2200
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of TCS with fixed stop-loss at ₹2,135 levels
10539 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10490
10440
10590
|
10650
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 10,490 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
