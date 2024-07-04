₹1768 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1750
1735
1800
1820
Go long if the stock bounces off 1750. Stop-loss at 1730.
₹1627 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1610
1585
1635
1660
Buy the stock if it surpasses 1635; stop-loss at 1620.
₹428 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
425
420
430
440
Intraday trend is unclear, refrain from trading this stock.
₹274 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
272
265
278
285
Trade in the direction of the break of the 272-278 range.
₹3105 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3090
3000
3160
3200
Buy now and on a dip to 3050; place stop-loss at 2980.
₹840 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
825
800
850
860
Uncertainty persists with respect to trend; stay out.
₹3964 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3950
3900
4025
4130
Go long in the stock of TCS with a stop-loss at 3900.
24365 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24270
24120
24400
24600
Buy the contract if it breaks out of 24400; stop-loss at 24280.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
