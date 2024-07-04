₹1768 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1750

1735

1800

1820

Go long if the stock bounces off 1750. Stop-loss at 1730.

₹1627 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1610

1585

1635

1660

Buy the stock if it surpasses 1635; stop-loss at 1620.

₹428 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

425

420

430

440

Intraday trend is unclear, refrain from trading this stock.

₹274 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

272

265

278

285

Trade in the direction of the break of the 272-278 range.

₹3105 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3090

3000

3160

3200

Buy now and on a dip to 3050; place stop-loss at 2980.

₹840 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

825

800

850

860

Uncertainty persists with respect to trend; stay out.

₹3964 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3950

3900

4025

4130

Go long in the stock of TCS with a stop-loss at 3900.

24365 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24270

24120

24400

24600

Buy the contract if it breaks out of 24400; stop-loss at 24280.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

