Day trading guide for July 05: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1355 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1340 1325 1360 1380 Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1360. Keep the stop-loss at 1345 ₹1488 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1475 1450 1495 1505 Initiate fresh short positions if the stock turns down from 1495 with a stop-loss at 1515 ₹292 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 286 280 295 300 Rally looks stretched. Go short with a stop-loss at 302 if the stock turns down from 295. ₹126 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 124 120 130 136 There is room to fall further. Go short now and at 128. Stop-loss can be placed at 132. ₹2414 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2360 2310 2475 2535 Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges ₹473 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 469 460 477 481 Initiate fresh shorts with a stop-loss at 479 if the stock reverses lower from 477. ₹3235 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3200 3170 3250 3300 Near-term outlook is negative. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 3255. 15831 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 15760 15650 15920 16000 There is room to rise in the near-term. Go long now and at 15780 with a stop-loss at 15720 S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.