Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 07, 2021

| Updated on July 06, 2021

₹1534 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1525

1500

1560

1575

Stock breaks resistance at ₹1,525 and turns bullish and so, go long with stop-loss at 1,515

₹1562 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1540

1575

1590

Can go short in the stock of Infosys with stop-loss at ₹1,575 if it slips below ₹1,550

₹202 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

201

198

205

207

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves below ₹202

₹121 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

116

112

121

123

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds from ₹121

₹2125 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2115

2100

2175

2200

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock bounces off ₹2,115

₹430 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

424

418

442

450

Go long in the stock of SBI if it breaks out of the resistance at ₹435; stop-loss can be at ₹425

₹3262 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3250

3200

3300

3335

Initiate fresh long positions in the stock of TCS if it bounces off the support at ₹3,250

15837 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15820

15770

15850

15900

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract decisively breaches 15,820

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 07, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.