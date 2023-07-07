₹1675 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1650

1635

1700

1750

Go long on the stock with stop-loss at 1650.

₹1344 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1325

1300

1350

1375

Buy if the stock breaks out of 1350; stop-loss at 1325.

₹473 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

470

460

480

485

Initiate fresh longs in the stock with stop-loss at 460.

₹165 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

162

160

168

170

Go long now and on a dip to 162; stop-loss at 160.

₹2638 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2600

2575

2665

2700

Buy now and on a dip to 2600; stop-loss at 2575.

₹592 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

586

578

595

605

Consider longs if SBI breaks out of 595; stop-loss at 590.

₹3323 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3300

3265

3330

3375

Go long if the stock rallies past 3330; stop-loss at 3300.

19534 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19500

19450

19600

19700

Buy now and on a dip to 19500; place stop-loss at 19450.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

