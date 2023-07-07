₹1675 • HDFC Bank
Go long on the stock with stop-loss at 1650.
₹1344 • Infosys
Buy if the stock breaks out of 1350; stop-loss at 1325.
₹473 • ITC
Initiate fresh longs in the stock with stop-loss at 460.
₹165 • ONGC
Go long now and on a dip to 162; stop-loss at 160.
₹2638 • Reliance Ind.
Buy now and on a dip to 2600; stop-loss at 2575.
₹592 • SBI
Consider longs if SBI breaks out of 595; stop-loss at 590.
₹3323 • TCS
Go long if the stock rallies past 3330; stop-loss at 3300.
19534 • Nifty 50 Futures
Buy now and on a dip to 19500; place stop-loss at 19450.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
