Day Trading Guide for July 1, 2021

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
₹1498 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1485
1470
1510
|
1525
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,510 levels
₹1581 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1570
1558
1590
|
1600
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies beyond ₹1,590 levels
₹202 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
200
198
204
|
207
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹204 levels
₹117 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
115
112
120
|
123
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to rally above ₹120 levels
₹2110 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2090
2070
2130
|
2150
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL climbs above ₹2,130 levels
₹419 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
415
410
425
|
430
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹415 levels
₹3345 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3325
3300
3360
|
3380
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS falls below ₹3,325 levels
15752 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15700
15640
15810
|
15860
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 15,700 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...