Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 1, 2021

| Updated on June 30, 2021

₹1498 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1485

1470

1510

1525

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,510 levels

₹1581 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1570

1558

1590

1600

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies beyond ₹1,590 levels

₹202 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

200

198

204

207

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹204 levels

₹117 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

115

112

120

123

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to rally above ₹120 levels

₹2110 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2090

2070

2130

2150

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL climbs above ₹2,130 levels

₹419 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

415

410

425

430

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹415 levels

₹3345 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3325

3300

3360

3380

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS falls below ₹3,325 levels

15752 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15700

15640

15810

15860

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 15,700 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 01, 2021

technical analysis
stocks and shares
