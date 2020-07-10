Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 10, 2020

| Updated on July 09, 2020 Published on July 10, 2020

₹1125 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1110

1095

1135

1150

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,110 levels

₹781 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

774

765

790

800

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹790 levels

₹195 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

193

190

198

202

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹193 levels

₹80 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

78

75

82

85

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a stop-loss at ₹82 levels

₹1824 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1810

1795

1840

1855

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the of RIL gains above ₹1,840

₹199 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

192

185

205

212

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of SBI. Buy on declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹192 levels

₹2204 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2180

2150

2225

2250

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹2,225 levels

10823 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10760

10700

10894

10950

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 10,760 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 10, 2020
technical analysis
