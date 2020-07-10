Day Trading Guide for July 10, 2020

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
₹1125 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1110
1095
1135
|
1150
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,110 levels
₹781 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
774
765
790
|
800
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹790 levels
₹195 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
193
190
198
|
202
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹193 levels
₹80 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
78
75
82
|
85
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a stop-loss at ₹82 levels
₹1824 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1810
1795
1840
|
1855
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the of RIL gains above ₹1,840
₹199 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
192
185
205
|
212
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of SBI. Buy on declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹192 levels
₹2204 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2180
2150
2225
|
2250
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹2,225 levels
10823 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10760
10700
10894
|
10950
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 10,760 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
