Day Trading Guide for July 12, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1405 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1395 1380 1410 1440 Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1410. Keep the stop-loss at 1390 ₹1473 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1465 1440 1480 1500 Bias is negative. Go short if the stock breaks below 1465. Stop-loss can be kept at 1480 ₹295 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 293 289 297 307 Outlook is bullish. But wait for a break above 297 to go long. Keep the stop-loss at 294 ₹125 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 123 119 127 131 Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges ₹2423 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2410 2370 2460 2485 Near-term outlook is positive. Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss at 2395 ₹488 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 484 479 491 497 Consolidating. Go long after the stock breaks above 491. Stop-loss can be placed at 489. ₹3113 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3070 3030 3140 3200 Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate on a rise at 3130 with a stop-loss at 3155 16189 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 16150 16100 16260 16400 Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate at 16160. Keep the stop-loss at 16120 S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.