Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 12, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jul 11, 2022

Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1405 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1395

1380

1410

1440

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1410. Keep the stop-loss at 1390

₹1473 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1465

1440

1480

1500

Bias is negative. Go short if the stock breaks below 1465. Stop-loss can be kept at 1480

₹295 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

293

289

297

307

Outlook is bullish. But wait for a break above 297 to go long. Keep the stop-loss at 294

₹125 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

123

119

127

131

Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges

₹2423 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2410

2370

2460

2485

Near-term outlook is positive. Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss at 2395

₹488 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

484

479

491

497

Consolidating. Go long after the stock breaks above 491. Stop-loss can be placed at 489.

₹3113 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3070

3030

3140

3200

Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate on a rise at 3130 with a stop-loss at 3155

16189 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16150

16100

16260

16400

Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate at 16160. Keep the stop-loss at 16120

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 12, 2022
technical analysis
