hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 13, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jul 12, 2022

Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it provides intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on the Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1391 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1385

1375

1410

1440

Wait for dips and go long only if the stock bounces from 1385. Keep the stop-loss at 1370

₹1438 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1428

1400

1455

1470

Down move is strong and there is room to fall further. Go short with a stop-loss at 1465

₹293 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

290

288

294

297

Immediate outlook is negative. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 296

₹124 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

121

119

127

130

Downtrend likely to resume. Go short now and accumulate at 126 with a stop-loss at 129

₹2420 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2400

2365

2440

2480

Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges

₹485 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

481

477

489

492

Support coming up. Wait for dip. Go long with a stop-loss at 479 if SBI bounces from 481

₹3085 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3065

3020

3110

3130

Outlook is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 3105. Stop-loss can be kept at 3120

16030 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16000

15920

16080

16150

At a crucial support. Go short if the contract breaks below 16000 with a stop-loss at 16060

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 13, 2022
technical analysis
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you