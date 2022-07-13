Day Trading Guide for July 13, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it provides intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on the Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1391 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1385 1375 1410 1440 Wait for dips and go long only if the stock bounces from 1385. Keep the stop-loss at 1370 ₹1438 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1428 1400 1455 1470 Down move is strong and there is room to fall further. Go short with a stop-loss at 1465 ₹293 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 290 288 294 297 Immediate outlook is negative. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 296 ₹124 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 121 119 127 130 Downtrend likely to resume. Go short now and accumulate at 126 with a stop-loss at 129 ₹2420 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2400 2365 2440 2480 Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges ₹485 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 481 477 489 492 Support coming up. Wait for dip. Go long with a stop-loss at 479 if SBI bounces from 481 ₹3085 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3065 3020 3110 3130 Outlook is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 3105. Stop-loss can be kept at 3120 16030 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 16000 15920 16080 16150 At a crucial support. Go short if the contract breaks below 16000 with a stop-loss at 16060 S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.