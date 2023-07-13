₹1633 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1620
1600
1645
1660
Go short now and at 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1655
₹1333 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1320
1300
1340
1360
Go long only above 1340. Keep the stop-loss at 1330
₹472 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
470
467
476
480
Go long on dips at 471. Stop-loss can be kept at 469
₹168 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
167
165
169
171
Go long only above 169. Keep the stop-loss at 168
₹2766 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2750
2720
2800
2850
Go short below 2750. Stop-loss can be kept at 2760
₹589 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
587
583
594
596
Wait for dips. Go long at 588. Keep the stop-loss at 586
₹3260 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3250
3220
3270
3300
Go short on a break below 3250 with a stop-loss at 3265
19462 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19380
19300
19500
19570
Wait for dips. Go long at 19400. Keep the stop-loss at 19370
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
