₹1633 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1620

1600

1645

1660

Go short now and at 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1655

₹1333 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1320

1300

1340

1360

Go long only above 1340. Keep the stop-loss at 1330

₹472 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

470

467

476

480

Go long on dips at 471. Stop-loss can be kept at 469

₹168 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

167

165

169

171

Go long only above 169. Keep the stop-loss at 168

₹2766 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2750

2720

2800

2850

Go short below 2750. Stop-loss can be kept at 2760

₹589 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

587

583

594

596

Wait for dips. Go long at 588. Keep the stop-loss at 586

₹3260 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3250

3220

3270

3300

Go short on a break below 3250 with a stop-loss at 3265

19462 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19380

19300

19500

19570

Wait for dips. Go long at 19400. Keep the stop-loss at 19370

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   