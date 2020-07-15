Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 15, 2020

| Updated on July 14, 2020 Published on July 15, 2020

₹1059 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1046

1030

1075

1089

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,075 levels

₹783 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

774

765

790

800

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹774 levels

₹196 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

193

190

199

202

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹193 levels

₹77 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

75

73

79

81

The stock is witnessing selling interest. Sell on rallies while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹79 levels

₹1916 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1900

1880

1935

1950

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,900 levels

₹186 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

180

175

192

199

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹192 levels

₹2171 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2150

2130

2190

2210

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,190 levels

10613 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10555

10480

10670

10725

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses down from 10,670 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 15, 2020
