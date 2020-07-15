Day Trading Guide for July 15, 2020

Smart and contactless farming to the rescue
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
₹1059 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1046
1030
1075
|
1089
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,075 levels
₹783 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
774
765
790
|
800
Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹774 levels
₹196 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
193
190
199
|
202
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹193 levels
₹77 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
75
73
79
|
81
The stock is witnessing selling interest. Sell on rallies while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹79 levels
₹1916 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1900
1880
1935
|
1950
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,900 levels
₹186 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
180
175
192
|
199
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹192 levels
₹2171 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2150
2130
2190
|
2210
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,190 levels
10613 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10555
10480
10670
|
10725
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses down from 10,670 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
