Day Trading Guide for July 16, 2020

A tale of two Boards — to merge or not to merge
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
₹1052 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1040
1025
1065
|
1080
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,040 levels
₹831 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
820
810
840
|
850
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Buy on declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹820 levels
₹198 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
195
193
200
|
203
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹195 levels
₹76 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
74
71
78
|
80
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹78 levels
₹1845 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1830
1810
1860
|
1880
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from 1,860 levels
₹183 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
177
170
190
|
195
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹177 levels
₹2233 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2210
2180
2255
|
2280
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2,210 levels
10628 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10555
10480
10700
|
10760
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract fails to move beyond 10,700 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
