Day Trading Guide for July 16, 2020

₹1052 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1040

1025

1065

1080

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,040 levels

₹831 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

820

810

840

850

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Buy on declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹820 levels

₹198 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

195

193

200

203

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹195 levels

₹76 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

74

71

78

80

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹78 levels

₹1845 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1830

1810

1860

1880

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from 1,860 levels

₹183 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

177

170

190

195

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹177 levels

₹2233 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2210

2180

2255

2280

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2,210 levels

10628 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10555

10480

10700

10760

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract fails to move beyond 10,700 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 16, 2020
