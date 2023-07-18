₹1679 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1660

1640

1700

1720

Go long now and at 1665. Keep the stop-loss at 1655

₹1423 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1415

1400

1460

1500

Go long now and at 1420. Stop-loss can be kept at 1405

₹472 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

470

468

476

478

Go long only above 476. Keep the stop-loss at 475

₹166 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

164

162

169

170

Go short now and at 168. Keep the stop-loss at 170

₹2796 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2765

2730

2815

2900

Go long only above 2815. Stop-loss can be kept at 2805

₹601 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

598

593

608

612

Wait for dips. Go long at 599. Keep the stop-loss at 597

₹3492 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3475

3440

3520

3550

Go short on a break below 3475. Keep the stop-loss at 3485

19727 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19700

19620

19800

19830

Go long on dips at 19705. Stop-loss can be kept at 19680

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

