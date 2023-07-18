₹1679 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1660
1640
1700
1720
Go long now and at 1665. Keep the stop-loss at 1655
₹1423 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1415
1400
1460
1500
Go long now and at 1420. Stop-loss can be kept at 1405
₹472 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
470
468
476
478
Go long only above 476. Keep the stop-loss at 475
₹166 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
164
162
169
170
Go short now and at 168. Keep the stop-loss at 170
₹2796 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2765
2730
2815
2900
Go long only above 2815. Stop-loss can be kept at 2805
₹601 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
598
593
608
612
Wait for dips. Go long at 599. Keep the stop-loss at 597
₹3492 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3475
3440
3520
3550
Go short on a break below 3475. Keep the stop-loss at 3485
19727 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19700
19620
19800
19830
Go long on dips at 19705. Stop-loss can be kept at 19680
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
