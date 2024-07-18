₹1619 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1575

1640

1680

The stock is not trending. Refrain from taking trades.

₹1725 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1700

1680

1735

1750

Buy now and on a dip to 1700. Place stop-loss at 1675.

₹465 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

460

456

467

480

Go long at current level and at 460. Keep stop-loss at 454.

₹322 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

316

305

330

340

Initiate longs when the price dips to 316; stop-loss at 305.

₹3151 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3135

3085

3215

3300

Stay out for now as the next leg of trend is uncertain.

₹880 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

872

860

888

910

Buy the stock as the trend is bullish. Stop-loss at 860.

₹4175 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4140

4030

4250

4300

Go long now and on a dip to 4140; place stop-loss at 4030.

24644 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24580

24500

24800

25000

Buy now and add longs at 24580; keep stop-loss at 24500.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics