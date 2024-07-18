₹1619 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1575
1640
1680
The stock is not trending. Refrain from taking trades.
₹1725 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1700
1680
1735
1750
Buy now and on a dip to 1700. Place stop-loss at 1675.
₹465 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
460
456
467
480
Go long at current level and at 460. Keep stop-loss at 454.
₹322 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
316
305
330
340
Initiate longs when the price dips to 316; stop-loss at 305.
₹3151 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3135
3085
3215
3300
Stay out for now as the next leg of trend is uncertain.
₹880 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
872
860
888
910
Buy the stock as the trend is bullish. Stop-loss at 860.
₹4175 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4140
4030
4250
4300
Go long now and on a dip to 4140; place stop-loss at 4030.
24644 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24580
24500
24800
25000
Buy now and add longs at 24580; keep stop-loss at 24500.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
