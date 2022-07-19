Day Trading Guide For July 19, 2022

hamburger

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jul 18, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1348 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1330

1300

1360

1380

Outlook is bearish. Go short now and at 1355. Keep the stop-loss at 1370

₹1490 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1470

1445

1520

1550

Initiate fresh longs now and accumulate on dips at 1475 with a stop-loss at 1460

₹295 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

293

290

297

300

Resistance ahead. Go long only on a break above 297. Stop-loss can be kept at 294.

₹130 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

127

124

133

135

Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock until a clarity is obtained

₹2422 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2400

2370

2440

2470

Wait for a rise. Go short on a reversal from 2440 with a stop-loss at 2455

₹490 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

486

482

492

502

Initiate fresh longs only if SBI breaks above 492. Keep the stop-loss at 489

₹3060 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3040

3020

3080

3110

Go long with a stop-loss at 3065 only if TCS breaks above the resistance at 3080.

16313 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16240

16170

16380

16460

Go long now and accumulate on dips at 16270. Stop-loss can be placed at 16210

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 19, 2022
