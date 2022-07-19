Day Trading Guide For July 19, 2022

₹1348 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1330
1300
1360
1380
Outlook is bearish. Go short now and at 1355. Keep the stop-loss at 1370
₹1490 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1470
1445
1520
1550
Initiate fresh longs now and accumulate on dips at 1475 with a stop-loss at 1460
₹295 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
293
290
297
300
Resistance ahead. Go long only on a break above 297. Stop-loss can be kept at 294.
₹130 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
127
124
133
135
Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock until a clarity is obtained
₹2422 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2400
2370
2440
2470
Wait for a rise. Go short on a reversal from 2440 with a stop-loss at 2455
₹490 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
486
482
492
502
Initiate fresh longs only if SBI breaks above 492. Keep the stop-loss at 489
₹3060 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3040
3020
3080
3110
Go long with a stop-loss at 3065 only if TCS breaks above the resistance at 3080.
16313 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16240
16170
16380
16460
Go long now and accumulate on dips at 16270. Stop-loss can be placed at 16210
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
July 19, 2022