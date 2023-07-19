₹1677 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1655

1630

1690

1705

Go long on dips at 1660. Keep the stop-loss at 1645

₹1475 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1420

1500

1520

Go long now and at 1460. Keep the stop-loss at 1445

₹473 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

470

468

475

478

Go long only above 475. Stop-loss can be kept at 474

₹167 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

166

164

168

170

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹2822 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2800

2760

2840

2900

Go long now and at 2810. Keep the stop-loss at 2790

₹592 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

589

586

598

604

Go long on dips at 590. Stop-loss can be placed at 588

₹3500 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3465

3445

3525

3550

Go long on a break above 3525. Stop-loss can be kept at 3515

19773 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19700

19620

19830

20000

Go long on a break above 19830. Keep the stop-loss at 19790

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

