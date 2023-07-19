₹1677 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1655
1630
1690
1705
Go long on dips at 1660. Keep the stop-loss at 1645
₹1475 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1420
1500
1520
Go long now and at 1460. Keep the stop-loss at 1445
₹473 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
470
468
475
478
Go long only above 475. Stop-loss can be kept at 474
₹167 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
166
164
168
170
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹2822 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2800
2760
2840
2900
Go long now and at 2810. Keep the stop-loss at 2790
₹592 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
589
586
598
604
Go long on dips at 590. Stop-loss can be placed at 588
₹3500 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3465
3445
3525
3550
Go long on a break above 3525. Stop-loss can be kept at 3515
19773 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19700
19620
19830
20000
Go long on a break above 19830. Keep the stop-loss at 19790
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.