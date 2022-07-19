Day Trading Guide for July 20, 2022

₹1348 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1330
1300
1360
1385
Bias is negative. Wait for a rise and go short at 1355. Stop-loss can be placed at 1370.
₹1485 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1465
1440
1495
1520
Initiate fresh longs now and accumulate on dips at 1470. Keep the stop-loss at 1455
₹294 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
292
289
297
300
Resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 295 only if the stock breaks above 197.
₹127 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
123
120
129
133
Wait for a dip. Go long if the stock reverses higher from 123. Keep the stop-loss at 121
₹2433 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2400
2370
2440
2470
Can turn down now and keep the range intact. Go short with a tight stop-loss at 2355
₹498 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
494
489
503
520
Upmove gains momentum. Go long now and on dips at 495. Stop-loss can be kept at 492
₹3074 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3055
3030
3080
3105
Stuck in a narrow range. Go long only on a break above 3080. Keep the stop-loss at 3065
16338 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16260
16180
16420
16530
Near-term view is positive. Go long now and on dips at 16280 with a stop-loss at 16220
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
July 19, 2022