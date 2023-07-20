₹1685 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1670

1645

1710

1750

Go long now and at 1675. Keep the stop-loss at 1665

₹1474 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1455

1420

1500

1520

Wait for dips. Go long at 1460 with a stop-loss at 1445

₹479 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

476

474

481

487

Go long above 481. Stop-loss can be placed at 479

₹167 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

166

164

168

170

Go short only below 166. Keep the stop-loss at 168

₹2840 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2820

2795

2900

2950

Go long now and at 2825. Keep the stop-loss at 2805

₹601 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

597

591

604

610

Go long only above 604. Keep the stop-loss at 602

₹3471 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3440

3400

3520

3550

Wait for dips. Go long at 3450. Stop-loss can be Kept at 3425

19870 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19840

19760

19950

20000

Go long now and at 19845. Stop-loss can be kept at 19810

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

