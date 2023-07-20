₹1685 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1670
1645
1710
1750
Go long now and at 1675. Keep the stop-loss at 1665
₹1474 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1455
1420
1500
1520
Wait for dips. Go long at 1460 with a stop-loss at 1445
₹479 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
476
474
481
487
Go long above 481. Stop-loss can be placed at 479
₹167 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
166
164
168
170
Go short only below 166. Keep the stop-loss at 168
₹2840 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2820
2795
2900
2950
Go long now and at 2825. Keep the stop-loss at 2805
₹601 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
597
591
604
610
Go long only above 604. Keep the stop-loss at 602
₹3471 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3440
3400
3520
3550
Wait for dips. Go long at 3450. Stop-loss can be Kept at 3425
19870 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19840
19760
19950
20000
Go long now and at 19845. Stop-loss can be kept at 19810
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
