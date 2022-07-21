Day Trading Guide for July 21, 2022

₹1365 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1356
1340
1378
1400
Trading near the middle of the range of 1300 - 1400. Stay away from trading.
₹1515 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1465
1440
1520
1550
Near the resistance at 1520. Go long if this is breached and place stop-loss at 1495.
₹298 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
295
292
300
305
Closed above resistance at 297 and is likely to go up. So, buy with stop-loss at 294.
₹133 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
128
125
134
140
Rejected by the barrier at 134. Might decline from here. Short with stop-loss at 140.
₹2503 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2500
2435
2550
2600
Buy the stock if it rallies past 2532. Stop-loss can be placed at 2500.
₹509 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
500
489
520
530
Upmove gains momentum. Go long now and on dips at 500. Stop-loss can be kept at 492
₹3165 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3075
3030
3230
3300
Short the stock if it reverses lower from the resistance at 3230. Stop-loss can be at 3300.
16495 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16400
16300
16600
16700
Go long if the contract bounces off the current level. Place stop-loss at 16400.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
July 21, 2022