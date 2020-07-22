Day Trading Guide for July 22, 2020

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
₹1139 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1125
1110
1150
|
1160
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,125 levels
₹936 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
925
915
945
|
955
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹925 levels
₹192 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
190
187
196
|
199
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹196 levels
₹82 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
80
78
85
|
88
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹80 levels
₹1971 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1950
1931
1985
|
2000
A near-term stance remains positive as long as the stock trades above ₹1,950 levels. Buy in dips
₹194 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
190
185
200
|
205
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹190 levels
₹2225 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2200
2175
2245
|
2265
Initiate fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹2,200 levels
11170 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11100
11025
11225
|
11275
Outlook stays positive as long as the contract trades above 11,100 levels. Buy in dips with a fixed stop-loss
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...