Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 22, 2020

| Updated on July 21, 2020 Published on July 22, 2020

₹1139 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1125

1110

1150

1160

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,125 levels

₹936 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

925

915

945

955

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹925 levels

₹192 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

190

187

196

199

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹196 levels

₹82 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

80

78

85

88

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹80 levels

₹1971 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1950

1931

1985

2000

A near-term stance remains positive as long as the stock trades above ₹1,950 levels. Buy in dips

₹194 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

190

185

200

205

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹190 levels

₹2225 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2200

2175

2245

2265

Initiate fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹2,200 levels

11170 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11100

11025

11225

11275

Outlook stays positive as long as the contract trades above 11,100 levels. Buy in dips with a fixed stop-loss

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 22, 2020
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7