Day Trading Guide for July 22, 2021

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
₹1443 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1430
1415
1455
|
1470
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,455 levels
₹1549 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1535
1520
1560
|
1570
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,535 levels
₹206 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
204
201
208
|
210
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹208 levels
₹112 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
109
106
115
|
117
Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of ONGC. Make use of intraday rallies to go short with a fixed stop-loss
₹2093 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2073
2050
2112
|
2135
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL climbs above ₹2,112 levels
₹420 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
415
410
426
|
432
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹415 levels
₹3205 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3185
3160
3233
|
3255
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock climbs above ₹3233 levels
15637 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15585
15530
15690
|
15750
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 15,690 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
