Day Trading Guide for July 22, 2021

| Updated on July 21, 2021

₹1443 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1430

1415

1455

1470

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,455 levels

₹1549 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1535

1520

1560

1570

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,535 levels

₹206 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

204

201

208

210

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹208 levels

₹112 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

109

106

115

117

Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of ONGC. Make use of intraday rallies to go short with a fixed stop-loss

₹2093 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2073

2050

2112

2135

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL climbs above ₹2,112 levels

₹420 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

415

410

426

432

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹415 levels

₹3205 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3185

3160

3233

3255

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock climbs above ₹3233 levels

15637 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15585

15530

15690

15750

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 15,690 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 22, 2021

