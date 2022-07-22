Day Trading Guide For July 22, 2022

₹1361 • HDFC Bank
1355
1340
1375
1390
Initiate fresh short positions only on a break below 1355. Stop-loss can be kept at 1365
₹1533 • Infosys
1520
1490
1565
1600
Outlook is positive. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 1525 with a stop-loss at 1505
₹299 • ITC
296
290
304
310
Uptrend is intact. Initiate fresh longs now and on dips at 297. Keep the stop-loss at 293
₹133 • ONGC
131
128
137
141
Has room to move up. Initiate fresh long positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 129.
₹2487 • Reliance Ind.
2465
2440
2520
2560
Can see a fresh rise from here. Go long now and on dips at 2470. Keep the stop-loss at 2455
₹512 • SBI
506
500
513
520
Resistance ahead. Go long only if SBI breaks above 513. Stop-loss can be placed at 511
₹3178 • TCS
3160
3110
3220
3270
Not much room left to rise. Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss at 3145.
16616 • Nifty 50 Futures
16500
16400
16680
16800
Wait for a rise. Go short with a stop-loss at 16720 if the contract turns down from 16680.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
July 22, 2022