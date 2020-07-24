Day Trading Guide for July 24, 2020

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
₹1130 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1115
1100
1144
|
1160
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,115 levels
₹908 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
900
890
919
|
930
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹900 levels
₹200 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
197
194
202
|
205
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹197 levels
₹82 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
80
78
85
|
88
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹80 levels
₹2060 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2045
2030
2075
|
2090
The stock of RIL is trading in the overbought territory. Traders should tread with a cautious approach
₹198 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
192
187
203
|
210
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹192 levels
₹2170 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2150
2130
2190
|
2210
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹2,190 levels
11207 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11150
11100
11250
|
11300
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,150 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
