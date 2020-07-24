Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 24, 2020

₹1130 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1115

1100

1144

1160

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,115 levels

₹908 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

900

890

919

930

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹900 levels

₹200 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

197

194

202

205

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹197 levels

₹82 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

80

78

85

88

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹80 levels

₹2060 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2045

2030

2075

2090

The stock of RIL is trading in the overbought territory. Traders should tread with a cautious approach

₹198 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

192

187

203

210

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹192 levels

₹2170 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2150

2130

2190

2210

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹2,190 levels

11207 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11150

11100

11250

11300

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,150 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

