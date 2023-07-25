₹1679 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1670
1655
1690
1705
Go short below 1670. Keep the stop-loss at 1675
₹1337 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1320
1305
1340
1350
Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹471 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
468
465
472
475
Go short below 468. Keep the stop-loss at 470
₹171 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
169
166
172
175
Go short only below 169 with a stop-loss at 171
₹2488 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2470
2430
2505
2525
Go short below 2470. Stop-loss can be kept at 2475
₹618 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
616
613
620
622
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock
₹3394 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3360
3330
3410
3435
Go short now and at 3305. Keep the stop-loss at 3320
19682 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19630
19560
19730
19800
Go long on a reversal from 19630 with a stop-loss at 19610
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.