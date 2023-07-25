₹1679 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1670

1655

1690

1705

Go short below 1670. Keep the stop-loss at 1675

₹1337 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1320

1305

1340

1350

Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹471 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

468

465

472

475

Go short below 468. Keep the stop-loss at 470

₹171 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

169

166

172

175

Go short only below 169 with a stop-loss at 171

₹2488 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2470

2430

2505

2525

Go short below 2470. Stop-loss can be kept at 2475

₹618 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

616

613

620

622

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock

₹3394 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3360

3330

3410

3435

Go short now and at 3305. Keep the stop-loss at 3320

19682 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19630

19560

19730

19800

Go long on a reversal from 19630 with a stop-loss at 19610

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   