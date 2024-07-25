₹1605 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1595

1585

1620

1650

Wait for a rise. Go short at 1615 with a stop-loss at 1625

₹1830 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1820

1780

1845

1900

Go long only above 1845. Keep the stop-loss at 1835

₹494 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

488

480

496

503

Go long only above 496. Stop-loss can be kept at 494

₹320 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

318

313

324

328

Go short below 318. Stop-loss can be placed at 319

₹2990 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2970

2950

3020

3040

Range bound and unclear. Avoid trading this stock now

₹852 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

848

842

860

868

Go short only below 848. Keep the stop-loss at 849

₹4306 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4260

4200

4360

4400

Stuck in a range. Wait for the range breakout to take trades

24421 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24360

24270

24560

25700

Go long only above 24560. Stop-loss can be placed at 24530

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

