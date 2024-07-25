₹1605 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1595
1585
1620
1650
Wait for a rise. Go short at 1615 with a stop-loss at 1625
₹1830 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1820
1780
1845
1900
Go long only above 1845. Keep the stop-loss at 1835
₹494 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
488
480
496
503
Go long only above 496. Stop-loss can be kept at 494
₹320 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
318
313
324
328
Go short below 318. Stop-loss can be placed at 319
₹2990 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2970
2950
3020
3040
Range bound and unclear. Avoid trading this stock now
₹852 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
848
842
860
868
Go short only below 848. Keep the stop-loss at 849
₹4306 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4260
4200
4360
4400
Stuck in a range. Wait for the range breakout to take trades
24421 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24360
24270
24560
25700
Go long only above 24560. Stop-loss can be placed at 24530
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.