₹1696 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1685

1670

1705

1735

Go long only above 1705. Keep the stop-loss at 1695

₹1335 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1320

1305

1340

1350

Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹462 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

459

456

466

469

Go short now and at 464. Keep the stop-loss at 467

₹173 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

172

170

174

176

Go long only above 174. Keep the stop-loss at 173

₹2485 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2465

2430

2510

2545

Go short only below 2465. Keep the stop-loss at 2480

₹610 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

608

604

614

617

Wait for a rise. Go short at 613 with a stop-loss at 615

₹3399 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3380

3360

3410

3435

Go short on a break below 3380. Keep the stop-loss at 3390

19695 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19650

19560

19735

19850

Go long on a break above 19735 with a stop-loss at 19710

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   