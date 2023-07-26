₹1696 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1685
1670
1705
1735
Go long only above 1705. Keep the stop-loss at 1695
₹1335 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1320
1305
1340
1350
Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹462 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
459
456
466
469
Go short now and at 464. Keep the stop-loss at 467
₹173 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
172
170
174
176
Go long only above 174. Keep the stop-loss at 173
₹2485 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2465
2430
2510
2545
Go short only below 2465. Keep the stop-loss at 2480
₹610 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
608
604
614
617
Wait for a rise. Go short at 613 with a stop-loss at 615
₹3399 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3380
3360
3410
3435
Go short on a break below 3380. Keep the stop-loss at 3390
19695 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19650
19560
19735
19850
Go long on a break above 19735 with a stop-loss at 19710
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
