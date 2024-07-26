₹1616 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1595
1580
1625
1650
Go long only above 1625. Keep the stop-loss at 1620
₹1825 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1810
1785
1840
1860
Go long only above 1840. Keep the stop-loss at 1835
₹490 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
485
481
492
496
Go long only above 492. Stop-loss can be kept at 491
₹336 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
332
329
340
346
Wait for dips. Go long at 331 with a stop-loss at 328
₹2983 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2955
2925
3000
3020
Range bound and unclear. Avoid trading this stock now
₹848 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
845
840
851
855
Go long only above 851. Stop-loss can be placed at 849
₹4323 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4300
4265
4360
4405
Go long only on a break above 4360 with a stop-loss at 4345
24462 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24380
24285
24560
24600
Wait for dips. Go long at 24420. Keep the stop-loss at 24390
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
