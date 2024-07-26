₹1616 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1595

1580

1625

1650

Go long only above 1625. Keep the stop-loss at 1620

₹1825 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1810

1785

1840

1860

Go long only above 1840. Keep the stop-loss at 1835

₹490 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

485

481

492

496

Go long only above 492. Stop-loss can be kept at 491

₹336 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

332

329

340

346

Wait for dips. Go long at 331 with a stop-loss at 328

₹2983 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2955

2925

3000

3020

Range bound and unclear. Avoid trading this stock now

₹848 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

845

840

851

855

Go long only above 851. Stop-loss can be placed at 849

₹4323 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4300

4265

4360

4405

Go long only on a break above 4360 with a stop-loss at 4345

24462 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24380

24285

24560

24600

Wait for dips. Go long at 24420. Keep the stop-loss at 24390

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

