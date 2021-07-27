Day Trading Guide for July 27, 2021

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
₹1434 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1405
1450
|
1465
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,450 levels
₹1604 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1575
1615
|
1625
Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Buy on declines with a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,590 levels
₹211 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
209
207
213
|
215
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹209 levels
₹114 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
112
110
117
|
120
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹117 levels
₹2077 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2060
2040
2095
|
2115
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL fails to rally above ₹2,095 levels
₹423 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
417
412
428
|
433
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹428 levels
₹3199 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3180
3160
3220
|
3240
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹3,180 levels
15820 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15760
15700
15875
|
15930
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 15,760 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
