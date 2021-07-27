Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 27, 2021

| Updated on July 26, 2021

₹1434 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1405

1450

1465

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,450 levels

₹1604 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1575

1615

1625

Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Buy on declines with a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,590 levels

₹211 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

209

207

213

215

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹209 levels

₹114 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

112

110

117

120

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹117 levels

₹2077 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2060

2040

2095

2115

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL fails to rally above ₹2,095 levels

₹423 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

417

412

428

433

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹428 levels

₹3199 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3180

3160

3220

3240

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹3,180 levels

15820 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15760

15700

15875

15930

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 15,760 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 27, 2021

stock market
