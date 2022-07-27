hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 27, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jul 26, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1393 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1380

1355

1405

1420

Bias is negative. Go short now and accumulate on a rise at 1400. Keep the stop-loss at 1415

₹1452 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1440

1410

1465

1485

Coming closer to a support. Go short with a stop-loss at 1455 only on a break below 1440

₹302 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

301

298

304

306

Struggling to gain strength. Go short if ITC breaks below 301. Stop-loss can be kept at 303

₹129 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

126

124

132

134

Trend is down. Has room to fall within it. Go short now and at 131. Keep the stop-loss at 133

₹2420 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2400

2375

2445

2470

Can fall from here in the near-term. Go short now and at 2440. Stop-loss can be kept at 2455

₹514 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

510

507

518

521

Near-term view is negative. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 517 with a stop-loss at 520

₹3116 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3095

3075

3145

3185

Key support ahead. Go short only if the stock breaks below 3095. Keep the stop-loss at 3110.

16480 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16440

16370

16520

16600

Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate at 16510. Stop-loss can be placed at 16560

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 27, 2022
technical analysis
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you