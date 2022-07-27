Day Trading Guide for July 27, 2022

₹1393 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1380
1355
1405
1420
Bias is negative. Go short now and accumulate on a rise at 1400. Keep the stop-loss at 1415
₹1452 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1440
1410
1465
1485
Coming closer to a support. Go short with a stop-loss at 1455 only on a break below 1440
₹302 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
301
298
304
306
Struggling to gain strength. Go short if ITC breaks below 301. Stop-loss can be kept at 303
₹129 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
126
124
132
134
Trend is down. Has room to fall within it. Go short now and at 131. Keep the stop-loss at 133
₹2420 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2400
2375
2445
2470
Can fall from here in the near-term. Go short now and at 2440. Stop-loss can be kept at 2455
₹514 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
510
507
518
521
Near-term view is negative. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 517 with a stop-loss at 520
₹3116 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3095
3075
3145
3185
Key support ahead. Go short only if the stock breaks below 3095. Keep the stop-loss at 3110.
16480 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16440
16370
16520
16600
Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate at 16510. Stop-loss can be placed at 16560
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
