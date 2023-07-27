₹1690 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1685

1670

1700

1720

Go long only above 1700. Keep the stop-loss at 1695

₹1349 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1340

1325

1360

1385

Go long above 1360. Stop-loss can be kept at 1350

₹472 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

470

465

476

480

Go long now and at 471. Keep the stop-loss at 469

₹173 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

172

169

174

176

Go long only above 174. Keep the stop-loss at 172

₹2526 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2500

2470

2560

2585

Take longs only above 2560 with a stop-loss at 2545

₹615 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

613

610

617

622

Go long only above 617. Stop-loss can be kept at 615

₹3387 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3380

3350

3400

3425

Go short on a break below 3380. Keep the stop-loss at 3395

19772 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19730

19660

19850

19900

Go long now and at 19740. Stop-loss can be placed at 19705

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   