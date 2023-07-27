₹1690 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1685
1670
1700
1720
Go long only above 1700. Keep the stop-loss at 1695
₹1349 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1340
1325
1360
1385
Go long above 1360. Stop-loss can be kept at 1350
₹472 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
470
465
476
480
Go long now and at 471. Keep the stop-loss at 469
₹173 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
172
169
174
176
Go long only above 174. Keep the stop-loss at 172
₹2526 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2500
2470
2560
2585
Take longs only above 2560 with a stop-loss at 2545
₹615 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
613
610
617
622
Go long only above 617. Stop-loss can be kept at 615
₹3387 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3380
3350
3400
3425
Go short on a break below 3380. Keep the stop-loss at 3395
19772 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19730
19660
19850
19900
Go long now and at 19740. Stop-loss can be placed at 19705
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
