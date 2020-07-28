Day Trading Guide for July 28, 2020

Publishing in the time of a pandemic
₹1079 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1065
1052
1092
|
1105
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,092 levels
₹947 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
935
922
955
|
965
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss ₹935 levels
₹196 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
193
190
199
|
202
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC declines below ₹196 levels
₹80 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
78
75
83
|
86
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses down from ₹83
₹2155 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2140
2125
2170
|
2190
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL declines below ₹2,140 levels
₹187 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
182
177
192
|
198
Make use of intra-day rallies to with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI fails to move above ₹192 levels
₹2205 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2180
2160
2225
|
2250
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹2,225 levels
11122 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11070
11000
11170
|
11230
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,070 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...