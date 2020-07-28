Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 28, 2020

| Updated on July 27, 2020 Published on July 28, 2020

₹1079 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1065

1052

1092

1105

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,092 levels

₹947 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

935

922

955

965

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss ₹935 levels

₹196 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

193

190

199

202

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC declines below ₹196 levels

₹80 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

78

75

83

86

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses down from ₹83

₹2155 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2140

2125

2170

2190

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL declines below ₹2,140 levels

₹187 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

182

177

192

198

Make use of intra-day rallies to with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI fails to move above ₹192 levels

₹2205 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2180

2160

2225

2250

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹2,225 levels

11122 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11070

11000

11170

11230

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,070 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

