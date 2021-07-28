Day Trading Guide for July 28, 2021

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
₹1441 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1430
1415
1455
|
1470
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,455 levels
₹1602 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1575
1613
|
1625
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses higher from ₹1,590 levels
₹208 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
206
204
211
|
213
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹206 levels
₹114 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
112
110
116
|
119
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹112 levels
₹2054 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2040
2020
2072
|
2090
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹2,072 levels
₹429 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
424
418
433
|
439
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of SBI while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹424 levels
₹3183 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3160
2140
3200
|
3220
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS climbs above ₹3,200 levels
15734 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15680
15630
15785
|
15840
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 15,785 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
