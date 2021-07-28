Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 28, 2021

| Updated on July 27, 2021

₹1441 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1430

1415

1455

1470

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,455 levels

₹1602 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1575

1613

1625

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses higher from ₹1,590 levels

₹208 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

206

204

211

213

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹206 levels

₹114 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

112

110

116

119

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹112 levels

₹2054 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2040

2020

2072

2090

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹2,072 levels

₹429 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

424

418

433

439

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of SBI while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹424 levels

₹3183 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3160

2140

3200

3220

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS climbs above ₹3,200 levels

15734 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15680

15630

15785

15840

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 15,785 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.