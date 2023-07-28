₹1674 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1665

1630

1690

1710

Go long now and at 1670. Keep the stop-loss at 1660

₹1353 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1340

1320

1365

1385

Go long only above 1365. Keep the stop-loss at 1360

₹465 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

463

460

470

474

Wait for a rise. Go short at 469 with a stop-loss at 471

₹171 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

169

168

172

174

Go long only above 172. Stop-loss can be kept at 171

₹2506 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2490

2460

2550

2580

Go short below 2490. Keep the stop-loss at 2505

₹616 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

613

609

622

626

Go long only above 622. Stop-loss can be kept at 620

₹3396 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3385

3360

3420

3445

Go short on a break below 3385 with a stop-loss at 3395

19840 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19750

19700

19900

19940

Go short now and at 19880. Keep the stop-loss at 19910

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

