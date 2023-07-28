₹1674 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1665
1630
1690
1710
Go long now and at 1670. Keep the stop-loss at 1660
₹1353 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1340
1320
1365
1385
Go long only above 1365. Keep the stop-loss at 1360
₹465 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
463
460
470
474
Wait for a rise. Go short at 469 with a stop-loss at 471
₹171 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
169
168
172
174
Go long only above 172. Stop-loss can be kept at 171
₹2506 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2490
2460
2550
2580
Go short below 2490. Keep the stop-loss at 2505
₹616 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
613
609
622
626
Go long only above 622. Stop-loss can be kept at 620
₹3396 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3385
3360
3420
3445
Go short on a break below 3385 with a stop-loss at 3395
19840 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19750
19700
19900
19940
Go short now and at 19880. Keep the stop-loss at 19910
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
