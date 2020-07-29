Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 29, 2020

Updated on July 28, 2020 Published on July 29, 2020

₹1086 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1070

1055

1100

1115

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,100 levels

₹962 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

950

940

970

980

Make use of intra-day dips buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹950 levels

₹195 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

193

190

198

202

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹193 levels

₹79 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

77

75

82

85

Utilise intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹82 levels

₹2177 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2155

2135

2195

2210

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock reverses higher from ₹2,155 levels

₹189 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

184

179

195

200

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI gains above ₹195 levels

₹2309 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2280

2250

2330

2350

Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,280 levels

11309 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11250

11190

11360

11418

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,250 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 29, 2020
