Day Trading Guide for July 29, 2020

How Amazon India is going green, one box at a time
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
₹1086 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1070
1055
1100
|
1115
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,100 levels
₹962 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
950
940
970
|
980
Make use of intra-day dips buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹950 levels
₹195 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
193
190
198
|
202
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹193 levels
₹79 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
77
75
82
|
85
Utilise intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹82 levels
₹2177 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2155
2135
2195
|
2210
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock reverses higher from ₹2,155 levels
₹189 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
184
179
195
|
200
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI gains above ₹195 levels
₹2309 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2280
2250
2330
|
2350
Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,280 levels
11309 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11250
11190
11360
|
11418
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,250 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
The Indian wearables market in 2019 saw a record year of growth, which research firm IDC said had grown 177 ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
₹1086 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105511001115 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...