Day Trading Guide for July 29, 2021

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
₹1417 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1405
1390
1430
|
1445
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,430 levels
₹1605 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1593
1580
1615
|
1625
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹,615 levels
₹209 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
206
204
211
|
213
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹211 levels
₹114 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
112
110
116
|
119
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹116 levels
₹2036 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2020
2005
2050
|
2065
Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock. Go short with a tight stop-loss if it reverses down from ₹2,050 levels
₹425 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
420
415
431
|
436
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI falls below ₹420 levels
₹3200 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3180
3150
3220
|
3240
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹3,220 levels
15709 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15650
15580
15775
|
15830
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract falls below 15,650 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
