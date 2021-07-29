Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 29, 2021

| Updated on July 28, 2021

₹1417 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1405

1390

1430

1445

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,430 levels

₹1605 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1593

1580

1615

1625

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹,615 levels

₹209 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

206

204

211

213

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹211 levels

₹114 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

112

110

116

119

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹116 levels

₹2036 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2020

2005

2050

2065

Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock. Go short with a tight stop-loss if it reverses down from ₹2,050 levels

₹425 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

420

415

431

436

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI falls below ₹420 levels

₹3200 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3180

3150

3220

3240

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹3,220 levels

15709 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15650

15580

15775

15830

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract falls below 15,650 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 29, 2021

