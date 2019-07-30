Day Trading Guide for July 30, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2244 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2233

2220

2260

2276

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹2,260 levels

 

₹791 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

784

778

797

805

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹784 levels

 

₹267 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

265

262

271

274

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹271 levels

 

₹140 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

137

134

143

146

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹137 levels

 

₹1211 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1195

1180

1225

1240

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,195 levels

 

₹343 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

337

330

350

357

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI drops below ₹337 levels

 

₹2129 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2110

2090

2150

2170

Utilise intra-day declines to buy the stock while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,110 levels

 

11215 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11165

11115

11270

11325

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 11,270 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 30, 2019
