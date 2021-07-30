Day Trading Guide for July 30, 2021

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
₹1417 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1405
1390
1430
|
1445
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,430 levels
₹1616 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1605
1590
1625
|
1635
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,605 levels
₹206 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
204
202
208
|
210
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹204 levels
₹114 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
112
110
116
|
119
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹116 levels
₹2055 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2040
2020
2068
|
2086
Go long with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹2,068 levels
₹441 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
436
431
445
|
450
Last session, the stock gained 3.8 per cent with good volume. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss
₹3196 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3175
3150
3220
|
3240
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock reverses higher from ₹3,175 levels
15781 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15725
15675
15830
|
15885
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract advances above 15830 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
