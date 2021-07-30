Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 30, 2021

| Updated on July 29, 2021

₹1417 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1405

1390

1430

1445

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,430 levels

₹1616 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1605

1590

1625

1635

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,605 levels

₹206 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

204

202

208

210

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹204 levels

₹114 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

112

110

116

119

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹116 levels

₹2055 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2040

2020

2068

2086

Go long with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹2,068 levels

₹441 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

436

431

445

450

Last session, the stock gained 3.8 per cent with good volume. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss

₹3196 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3175

3150

3220

3240

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock reverses higher from ₹3,175 levels

15781 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15725

15675

15830

15885

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract advances above 15830 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 30, 2021

